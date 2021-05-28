Analysts Set Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSB) Target Price at GBX 1,873.92

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSB) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,877.25 ($24.53).

RDSB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,937 ($25.31) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,860 ($24.30) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

LON RDSB traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,288.80 ($16.84). 4,987,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,821,336. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52-week low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,523 ($19.90). The firm has a market cap of £100.62 billion and a PE ratio of -8.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,332.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,336.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous dividend of $0.17. Royal Dutch Shell’s payout ratio is currently -0.45%.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

