Analysts Set Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Price Target at $63.00

Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.00.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Stericycle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Stericycle during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Stericycle during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 414.0% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 191.1% during the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRCL stock opened at $78.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -605.95, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.38. Stericycle has a 12 month low of $52.14 and a 12 month high of $79.97.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $668.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.17 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. Sell-side analysts predict that Stericycle will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through the segments North America and International. The company provides regulated waste and compliance services comprising medical waste disposal; pharmaceutical waste disposal; hazardous waste management; maritime waste services; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.