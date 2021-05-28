Analysts Set Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) PT at $66.00

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.00.

VIR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

In related news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $423,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,400,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $664,621.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,660,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,742,251.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,964 shares of company stock worth $2,071,208 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,448,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,316 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Vir Biotechnology by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,966,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,451,000 after buying an additional 885,381 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth $15,298,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in Vir Biotechnology by 4.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,822,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,153,000 after buying an additional 521,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Vir Biotechnology by 80.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 999,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,226,000 after buying an additional 446,909 shares during the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VIR traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.00. 3,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,454,734. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.80. Vir Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $25.31 and a 1-year high of $141.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.98 and a beta of -1.78.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.09). Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 56.90% and a negative net margin of 537.47%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

