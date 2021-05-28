Analyzing Neon Bloom (OTCMKTS:NBCO) and Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP)

Neon Bloom (OTCMKTS:NBCO) and Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.1% of Wrap Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.5% of Wrap Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Neon Bloom and Wrap Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neon Bloom N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Wrap Technologies $3.94 million 85.14 -$12.58 million ($0.37) -23.89

Neon Bloom has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Wrap Technologies.

Volatility and Risk

Neon Bloom has a beta of -2.25, indicating that its stock price is 325% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wrap Technologies has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Neon Bloom and Wrap Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neon Bloom N/A N/A N/A Wrap Technologies -326.52% -36.22% -34.27%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Neon Bloom and Wrap Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neon Bloom 0 0 0 0 N/A Wrap Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

Wrap Technologies has a consensus target price of $18.75, suggesting a potential upside of 116.01%. Given Wrap Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Wrap Technologies is more favorable than Neon Bloom.

Summary

Wrap Technologies beats Neon Bloom on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Neon Bloom

Neon Bloom, Inc. is a principal investment firm specializing in acquisitions. The firm primarily invests in innovative agriculture and ancillary technology products and services across the globe. Neon Bloom, Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

About Wrap Technologies

Wrap Technologies, Inc., a public safety technology and services company, develops policing solutions to law enforcement and security personnel. The company develops BolaWrap 100, a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle a subject at a range of 10-25 feet. It operates in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

