Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) PT Lowered to $40.00

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Loop Capital from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 22.36% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Anaplan from $77.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anaplan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.76.

PLAN traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.52. 22,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,599,410. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of -46.84 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.88 and its 200 day moving average is $65.22. Anaplan has a 52 week low of $41.51 and a 52 week high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.08 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 34.39% and a negative return on equity of 50.47%. Anaplan’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Anaplan will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.38, for a total transaction of $2,447,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,344,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,113,094.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total value of $45,041.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,433.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 201,678 shares of company stock valued at $11,593,479 over the last 90 days. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anaplan by 2,935.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 735,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,630,000 after acquiring an additional 711,697 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anaplan by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 18,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Anaplan by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 8,228 shares during the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Anaplan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,591,000. Finally, KCL Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Anaplan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,039,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

