Anastasios Parafestas Sells 10,000 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total transaction of $284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,474 shares in the company, valued at $155,461.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Anastasios Parafestas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 26th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total transaction of $278,300.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $279,300.00.

Shares of CarGurus stock opened at $28.31 on Friday. CarGurus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.24 and a 52-week high of $36.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.73.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. CarGurus had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $174.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in CarGurus in the first quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in CarGurus by 2,456.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in CarGurus in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CarGurus in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in CarGurus by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on CARG shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.36.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

