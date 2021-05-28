Anglo Pacific Group (OTCMKTS:AGPIF) Trading Up 0.6%

Anglo Pacific Group plc (OTCMKTS:AGPIF) was up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $1.97. Approximately 1,394 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 28,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.96.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.74.

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, cobalt, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, gold, silver, nickel, and anthracite properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

