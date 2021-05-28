ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. The company offers liquid, powder, oral solid dose, cough/cold products, antacids, laxatives, stomach remedies as well as hydrocortisone retention enema, esterified estrogen and methyltestosterone, fluvoxamine maleate tablets, hydrocortisone rectal suspension, metoclopramide oral solution, opium tincture and metoclopramide tablets. In addition, it offers contract manufacturing services for other pharmaceutical companies. The company serves through wholesalers, smaller regional distributors and chains and pharmacy and retail outlets primarily in the United States. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as BioSante Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is headquartered in Baudette, MN. “

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANIP opened at $33.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.09 and a 200 day moving average of $31.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $23.55 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The company has a market capitalization of $418.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.47 and a beta of 1.29.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.33. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 7.25% and a positive return on equity of 17.92%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Patrick D. Walsh acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.89 per share, with a total value of $131,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,867.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,483 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,478 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 207,533.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,229 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 6,226 shares during the last quarter. 59.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

