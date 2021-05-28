Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock.

ANTM has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Anthem from $350.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anthem presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $400.65.

NYSE ANTM opened at $397.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $382.91 and its 200-day moving average is $336.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Anthem has a 12-month low of $244.10 and a 12-month high of $406.00. The company has a market capitalization of $97.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Anthem will post 25.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.11%.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total value of $20,777,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,792,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total transaction of $690,587.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,569.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,628 shares of company stock valued at $40,844,221 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 141.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Anthem during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Anthem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

