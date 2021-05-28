Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price target on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ANTO. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Antofagasta to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays lowered their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,150 ($15.02) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup restated a sell rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a sell rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of GBX 1,105 ($14.44).

Get Antofagasta alerts:

LON ANTO opened at GBX 1,541.36 ($20.14) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,778.42 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,580.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.50. Antofagasta has a 52 week low of GBX 831.60 ($10.86) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,972 ($25.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.25, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.28.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Antofagasta’s previous dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 2.04%. Antofagasta’s payout ratio is currently 0.37%.

About Antofagasta

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.