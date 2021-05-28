Apollo Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:APGOF) Shares Down 2.9%

Apollo Gold & Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF)’s share price fell 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.65 and last traded at $0.65. 3,005 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 3,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.58.

Apollo Gold & Silver Company Profile (OTCMKTS:APGOF)

Apollo Gold & Silver Corp., an exploration company, engages in the investigation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource deposits. The company has an option to acquire 90% interest in two prospective gold-silver properties, including Apolo and Sancarron concessions comprising 5 exploration and 18 exploitation concessions covering an area of 5,329 hectares located in the El Indio Gold Belt of western Chile.

