Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Family Capital Trust Co’s 7th Largest Position

Family Capital Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 66,714 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,577 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 2.6% of Family Capital Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Family Capital Trust Co’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Apple by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,355 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 23,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Red Cedar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 16,056 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Harborview Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 20,936 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 56.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL stock opened at $125.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.91 and a 1-year high of $145.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price (up from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.45.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.