Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s Largest Position

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,866 shares during the period. Apple makes up 6.4% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $23,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in Apple by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 56.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL stock opened at $125.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.91 and a 12 month high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 26.83%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $155.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.45.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,119,460.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

