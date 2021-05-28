AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) rose 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $74.32 and last traded at $74.32. Approximately 10,328 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 926,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.68.

APP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AppLovin from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.67.

In other news, CFO Herald Y. Chen purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.41 per share, for a total transaction of $876,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eduardo Vivas purchased 16,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.23 per share, for a total transaction of $999,980.09. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,882,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,582,380.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 32,085 shares of company stock valued at $1,892,290. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

