Apria (NYSE:APR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Apria (NYSE:APR) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

APR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Apria in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Apria from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Apria in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Apria in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apria from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Apria presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.00.

Get Apria alerts:

NYSE APR opened at $31.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.67. Apria has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $34.50.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $26.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $293.79 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Apria will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apria during the first quarter valued at $626,630,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apria during the first quarter valued at $12,384,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Apria during the first quarter valued at $559,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Apria during the first quarter valued at $23,576,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Apria during the first quarter valued at $319,000. 95.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apria Company Profile

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Apria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.