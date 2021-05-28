Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,032 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 92,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 50,927 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $1,749,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $181,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 10,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

ABR opened at $18.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.15 and a 200-day moving average of $15.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.92. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.40 and a 1-year high of $18.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 22.03 and a current ratio of 22.03.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.15. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 86.52% and a return on equity of 19.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.49%. This is an increase from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

In related news, Director William C. Green bought 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.60 per share, with a total value of $59,594.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 113,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,792.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ABR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

