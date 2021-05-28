ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and solutions. The company’s Freight Transportation segment offers transportation of general commodities; motor carrier freight transportation services; business-to-business air transportation services; ocean transport services; global customizable supply chain solutions and integrated warehousing services. Its Premium Logistics & Expedited Freight Services segment provides expedited freight transportation services to commercial and government customers; premium logistics services; and domestic and international freight transportation with air, ocean, and ground service. ArcBest Corporation, formerly known as Arkansas Best Corporation, is headquartered in Fort Smith, Arkansas. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on ARCB. Vertical Research assumed coverage on ArcBest in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on ArcBest from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ArcBest from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist Securities boosted their target price on ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.92.

ArcBest stock opened at $78.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. ArcBest has a 12-month low of $21.77 and a 12-month high of $93.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.84.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.42. ArcBest had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $829.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ArcBest will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 9.91%.

In other ArcBest news, Director Kathleen D. Mcelligott sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total value of $357,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,772. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Spinner sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.80, for a total value of $921,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,774,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,340 shares of company stock worth $7,154,364 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCB. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $632,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of ArcBest by 527.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 661,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,520,000 after purchasing an additional 555,764 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of ArcBest by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 499,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,175,000 after purchasing an additional 257,253 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ArcBest by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,971,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $169,457,000 after purchasing an additional 200,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ArcBest by 408.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 146,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,316,000 after purchasing an additional 117,742 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

