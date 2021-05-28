Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $26.62 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) will announce sales of $26.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ardmore Shipping’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $25.50 million and the highest is $27.95 million. Ardmore Shipping reported sales of $47.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 43.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will report full year sales of $117.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $111.60 million to $121.01 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $140.10 million, with estimates ranging from $135.63 million to $144.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ardmore Shipping.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 10.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.43%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.35.

ASC stock opened at $4.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.90. The company has a market capitalization of $146.02 million, a P/E ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.08. Ardmore Shipping has a 52-week low of $2.98 and a 52-week high of $5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.49.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASC. Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,108,086 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,893,000 after purchasing an additional 544,750 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 197,931 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 45,428 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 354,976 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 10,401 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,191,085 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,166,000 after purchasing an additional 102,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

