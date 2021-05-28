Arion 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $15.00 (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 21.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 28th. One Arion coin can currently be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Arion has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Arion has a market cap of $56,904.70 and $15.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002706 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00061415 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $122.09 or 0.00329863 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.41 or 0.00184829 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004058 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00033080 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Arion Profile

Arion’s total supply is 14,019,880 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com

Arion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

