Arionum Trading Down 25.7% Over Last 7 Days (ARO)

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 27th. One Arionum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Arionum has traded 25.7% lower against the dollar. Arionum has a total market capitalization of $60,980.91 and $10.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,261.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,727.06 or 0.07127372 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $746.86 or 0.01951983 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $194.08 or 0.00507254 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $76.43 or 0.00199766 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $253.05 or 0.00661361 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $182.03 or 0.00475742 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005401 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.77 or 0.00394061 BTC.

About Arionum

Arionum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arionum’s official message board is forum.arionum.com . Arionum’s official website is www.arionum.com . The Reddit community for Arionum is https://reddit.com/r/Arionum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Arionum offers a secure electronic payments system that makes it easy to integrate with new and existing PHP applications. Web developers who already understand PHP can easily build new blockchain-based applications or integrate Arionum into their existing applications. Arionum is able to autoscale without degraded performance. It offers a fixed 0.25% fee on all transactions (max 10 ARO) and has a dynamic transaction limit per block allowing it to keep up with a growing number of transactions. Arionum has no pre-mined coins, an 8-year mining period, no developer fees, and a unique HYBRID mining system that shares rewards with CPU miners, GPU miners, and masternodes. One of the main advantages of Arionum is that it was fully coded from scratch in PHP, one of the most popular programming languages in the world. Any PHP developer in the world can now create apps on top of the blockchain using the tools they are already familiar with. “

Buying and Selling Arionum

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arionum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arionum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

