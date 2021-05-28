Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 167 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Comerica were worth $2,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Comerica by 3.6% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Comerica by 14.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,365,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,704,000 after purchasing an additional 305,333 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Comerica by 8.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in Comerica by 2.5% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 62,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in Comerica by 3.3% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 96,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $78.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.37 and a 200-day moving average of $64.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $32.93 and a 12 month high of $79.84.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.96 million. Comerica had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 11.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comerica announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.18%.

In other Comerica news, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $58,736.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $298,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,600 shares of company stock worth $642,176 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMA. B. Riley downgraded shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Comerica from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Comerica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.19.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

