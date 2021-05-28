Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 86 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Five Below were worth $3,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Five Below by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Five Below by 401.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below stock opened at $186.47 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.61 and a 12 month high of $205.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.60. The company has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.39, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.27.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.09. Five Below had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Five Below news, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $1,068,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,229.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michael Romanko sold 2,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $473,289.27. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,280.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,006 shares of company stock worth $3,360,898. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Five Below from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Five Below from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Five Below from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Five Below from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.00.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

