Arizona State Retirement System Buys 303 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $2,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CPB. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 1,077.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,359,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074,482 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,610,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 298.0% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,154,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,594,000 after acquiring an additional 864,162 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,347,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,860,000 after acquiring an additional 468,711 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,444,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,186,000 after acquiring an additional 314,377 shares during the period. 52.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPB opened at $47.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.19. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $44.53 and a twelve month high of $54.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.58.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 37.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 50.17%.

In other news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $342,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,799,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 35.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.91.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

