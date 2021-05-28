Arizona State Retirement System Has $2.86 Million Position in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,674 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in PRA Health Sciences were worth $2,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRAH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PRA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,677,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 195.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 168,084 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,772,000 after purchasing an additional 111,213 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 104.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 208,404 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,955,000 after purchasing an additional 106,225 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in PRA Health Sciences in the first quarter worth $13,800,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 333,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,798,000 after purchasing an additional 61,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PRAH. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

PRA Health Sciences stock opened at $170.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.27 and a beta of 1.33. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.79 and a 1-year high of $175.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The business had revenue of $933.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 2,048 shares of PRA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.77, for a total value of $341,544.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,206,653.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

