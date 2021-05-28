Arizona State Retirement System Increases Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $2,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RS. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 322.4% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. 82.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RS opened at $168.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $163.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.00. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12-month low of $89.38 and a 12-month high of $181.21.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 6.33%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 13.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 35.67%.

In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total transaction of $783,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,841,153.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $136.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.33.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

