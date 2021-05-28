Arizona State Retirement System Increases Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,410 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $2,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UHS. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Universal Health Services by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,412 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $14,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in Universal Health Services by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,708 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Universal Health Services by 532.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Universal Health Services by 537.6% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 81,479 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,205,000 after purchasing an additional 68,700 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total value of $368,551.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,445,262.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elliot J. Md Mba Sussman sold 2,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total transaction of $403,067.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,184,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,518 over the last three months. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UHS opened at $159.13 on Friday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.67 and a fifty-two week high of $162.51. The company has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.19%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.82.

Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

