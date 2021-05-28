Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 281 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $2,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 44,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 8,918 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 576,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,693,000 after purchasing an additional 238,353 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 102,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after acquiring an additional 7,059 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $581,000.00. Also, COO James D. Thompson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,945,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,000. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

REG stock opened at $64.12 on Friday. Regency Centers Co. has a 12 month low of $33.29 and a 12 month high of $67.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.07. The stock has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 72.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.28). Regency Centers had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 2.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.68%.

REG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.46.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

