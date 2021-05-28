Arizona State Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $2,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,030,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,948,000 after purchasing an additional 42,530 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,017,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,950,000 after purchasing an additional 111,965 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 837,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 662,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,313,000 after purchasing an additional 37,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at $592,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on JLL. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.00.

In other news, Chairman Jeff A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.41, for a total transaction of $520,230.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,695.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JLL opened at $201.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $87.67 and a fifty-two week high of $211.59. The stock has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.60.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.44. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.