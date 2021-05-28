Arkadiy Dobkin Sells 42,500 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Stock

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.88, for a total value of $20,522,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,361,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,630,891.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

EPAM opened at $471.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $452.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $380.21. The firm has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.77, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.38. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.41 and a twelve month high of $486.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $780.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.88 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EPAM. Barclays boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 104,853 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 5,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 257.3% during the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 42,086 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,695,000 after acquiring an additional 30,308 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

