Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arlo Technologies, Inc. product design, wireless connectivity, cloud infrastructure and cutting-edge AI capabilities focuses on delivering a seamless, smart home experience. The company’s cloud-based platform provides users with visibility, insight and a powerful means to help protect and connect in real-time. Its connected devices, including wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors and smart security lights. Arlo Technologies, Inc. is based in San Jose, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Arlo Technologies from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Arlo Technologies stock opened at $6.75 on Monday. Arlo Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $10.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.10.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.18. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.54% and a negative net margin of 19.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arlo Technologies will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arlo Technologies news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $137,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 652,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,906,570.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 635 shares of company stock valued at $4,209. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Arlo Technologies during the first quarter worth $74,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Arlo Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 15,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision; Arlo Chime, a product that plugs into standard wall outlet and pairs with the Arlo Audio Doorbell to play various ringtones or act as a siren; and Arlo Ultra, an integrated spotlight and crystal-clear two-way audio with advanced noise cancellations camera.

