Arweave (AR) Price Down 17.4% This Week

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 27th. One Arweave coin can currently be purchased for $15.13 or 0.00040227 BTC on exchanges. Arweave has a total market capitalization of $505.41 million and approximately $15.63 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Arweave has traded down 17.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00040565 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000026 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000060 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Arweave Coin Profile

Arweave is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Buying and Selling Arweave

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

