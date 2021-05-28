Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.89, Fidelity Earnings reports. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 6,110.01% and a negative return on equity of 60.27%.

Shares of NASDAQ ASND traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $135.72. 6,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,394. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.30. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a one year low of $119.11 and a one year high of $183.98.

ASND has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.71.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which completed Phase III clinical trials for growth hormone deficiency. It also develops TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for achondroplasia.

