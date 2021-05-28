Ascential plc (LON:ASCL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ascential plc (LON:ASCL) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 354.57 ($4.63).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ASCL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ascential from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 410 ($5.36) target price on shares of Ascential in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on shares of Ascential in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

In other Ascential news, insider Suzanne Claire Baxter purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 365 ($4.77) per share, with a total value of £18,250 ($23,843.74).

LON:ASCL traded up GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 365 ($4.77). The stock had a trading volume of 627,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,320. The company has a market capitalization of £1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.71. Ascential has a 1-year low of GBX 258.20 ($3.37) and a 1-year high of GBX 408.80 ($5.34). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 348.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 358.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.32, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

About Ascential

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Product Design, Marketing, Sales, and Built Environment and Policy.

