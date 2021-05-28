Ascential plc (LON:ASCL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ascential plc (LON:ASCL) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 354.57 ($4.63).
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ASCL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ascential from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 410 ($5.36) target price on shares of Ascential in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on shares of Ascential in a report on Thursday, April 8th.
In other Ascential news, insider Suzanne Claire Baxter purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 365 ($4.77) per share, with a total value of £18,250 ($23,843.74).
About Ascential
Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Product Design, Marketing, Sales, and Built Environment and Policy.
