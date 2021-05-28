ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd. is a provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and testing. The Company develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing as well as IC packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services. It operates primarily in Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Mexico, United States and Europe. ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd, formerly known as ASE Industrial Holding Co., is based in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. “

Get ASE Technology alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of ASE Technology from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

ASX opened at $7.95 on Monday. ASE Technology has a one year low of $3.88 and a one year high of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.04.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ASE Technology will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 129.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its position in ASE Technology by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 12,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the period. 5.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ASE Technology (ASX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.