Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT)’s share price rose 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.45 and last traded at $4.32. Approximately 88,712 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 30,920,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.14.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AHT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a report on Friday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.22.

Get Ashford Hospitality Trust alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $590.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.98.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.34. Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 155.39% and a negative return on equity of 636.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell acquired 50,000 shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.15 per share, with a total value of $107,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 83,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,912.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AHT. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Avory & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 374.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,161,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 916,964 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile (NYSE:AHT)

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.