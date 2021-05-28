Aspire Private Capital LLC Has $4.73 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 90,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,085 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.7% of Aspire Private Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.93. The stock had a trading volume of 193,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,439,582. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $36.69 and a 12 month high of $56.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.81.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

