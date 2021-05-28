Assure Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:ARHH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Assure Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:ARHH) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 80.5% from the April 29th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Assure stock opened at $1.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34. Assure has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $1.65.

Get Assure alerts:

Assure (OTCMKTS:ARHH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Equities analysts expect that Assure will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Assure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Assure Company Profile

Assure Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services primarily associated with spine and head surgeries to physicians. The company has operations in Louisiana, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Texas, Colorado, South Carolina, and Arizona, the United States.

Recommended Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Assure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.