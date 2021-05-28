AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 8,891.43 ($116.17).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AZN shares. UBS Group set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) target price on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,850 ($115.63) target price on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating and set a £100 ($130.65) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

AstraZeneca stock traded down GBX 47 ($0.61) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 8,053 ($105.21). The stock had a trading volume of 2,237,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,377,908. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a 1 year high of £101.20 ($132.22). The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 7,649.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 7,547.72. The stock has a market cap of £105.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

