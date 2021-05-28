At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $465.37 Million

Equities analysts expect At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) to report sales of $465.37 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for At Home Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $466.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $465.00 million. At Home Group reported sales of $189.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 145.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, June 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that At Home Group will report full year sales of $1.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.84 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for At Home Group.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.39. At Home Group had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a positive return on equity of 46.94%. The company had revenue of $561.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. At Home Group’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis.

HOME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of At Home Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of At Home Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on At Home Group from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. At Home Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson sold 22,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $800,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Peter Sg Corsa sold 1,002 shares of At Home Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $28,015.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,727.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,573 shares of company stock worth $3,224,508 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOME. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of At Home Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in At Home Group during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of At Home Group during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of At Home Group by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in At Home Group by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of At Home Group stock opened at $36.62 on Friday. At Home Group has a 12 month low of $4.37 and a 12 month high of $38.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.54.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cors, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decors, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

