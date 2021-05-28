Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.75.

ATNX has been the subject of several research reports. Truist cut shares of Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Athenex in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Athenex in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

In other Athenex news, insider William Wei Zuo sold 419,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $1,898,088.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 142,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,831.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kim Campbell purchased 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.42 per share, for a total transaction of $36,465.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,465. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $63,468. 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Athenex in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Athenex by 42.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,023,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,401,000 after buying an additional 306,177 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Athenex during the first quarter worth $1,023,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Athenex during the first quarter worth $438,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Athenex during the first quarter worth $1,409,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATNX stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.69. 1,236,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,824,066. Athenex has a 12-month low of $3.66 and a 12-month high of $15.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.64.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.13. Athenex had a negative net margin of 110.02% and a negative return on equity of 89.73%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Athenex will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. It operates through three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The company's Orascovery product candidates include Oral Paclitaxel, an oral dosage form, which is in Phase III trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as various clinical studies in advanced malignancies and gastric cancer; and Oral Irinotecan and Encequidar, a potent anticancer drug that is in a Phase I study for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, glioblastoma, lung, ovarian, cervical, upper gastrointestinal, and pancreatic cancer.

