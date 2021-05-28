Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) Receives $28.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.33.

ACBI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. G.Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Gabelli upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

NASDAQ:ACBI traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 872 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,266. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $28.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $570.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.51.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 9.97%. Analysts anticipate that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Eidson purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.18 per share, for a total transaction of $81,540.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,245.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 231.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installments and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

