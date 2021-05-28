Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) CEO Jeffrey A. Howard Sells 967 Shares

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $38,747.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 449,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,000,125.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jeffrey A. Howard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Atlanticus alerts:

On Monday, April 19th, Jeffrey A. Howard sold 15,000 shares of Atlanticus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $526,050.00.

NASDAQ:ATLC opened at $39.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.63. The company has a market cap of $660.28 million, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Atlanticus Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $7.44 and a twelve month high of $40.48.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter. Atlanticus had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 195.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlanticus in the 1st quarter valued at $725,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlanticus in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. CNH Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 463.5% in the 1st quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 354,270 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,745,000 after purchasing an additional 291,399 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Atlanticus in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Atlanticus by 38.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

About Atlanticus

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance. The Credit and Other Investments segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail point-of-sale, direct mail solicitation, online, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, educational services, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanticus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanticus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.