Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 270 Shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) by 43.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of XNTK. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $373,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 99.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 35.2% in the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR NYSE Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of XNTK opened at $148.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.05. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $89.55 and a 1-year high of $161.34.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.