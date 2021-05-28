Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 993 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter worth about $651,730,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,381,389 shares of the bank’s stock worth $816,185,000 after purchasing an additional 153,492 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,534,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $471,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901,055 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,218,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $389,271,000 after purchasing an additional 543,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,197,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,876,000 after purchasing an additional 595,368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Get The Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.28.

BNS opened at $67.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.63. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $39.56 and a twelve month high of $67.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $81.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.94.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.69. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.