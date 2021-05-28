Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 600 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,094,024,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,738,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,323,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260,739 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,027,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,184,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,922 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 264.5% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,573,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $265,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,197 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,568,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $937,646,000 after acquiring an additional 755,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UPS. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.63.

Shares of UPS opened at $212.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $198.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.02. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.33 and a 12-month high of $219.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

