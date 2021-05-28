Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 19.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 11.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 29.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $38.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.36. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $19.78 and a one year high of $41.68.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.71%.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 15,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $617,361.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nancy S. Loewe acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.56 per share, with a total value of $385,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,537.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 230,479 shares of company stock valued at $9,238,449. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

