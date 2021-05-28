Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 311.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 556 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 8.0% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 266,780 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,787,000 after buying an additional 19,654 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Aptiv by 12.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the first quarter valued at about $382,000. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 68.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,148 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,743,000 after acquiring an additional 22,735 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APTV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.89.

In other news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total transaction of $300,648.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,729,931. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv stock opened at $150.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.81 billion, a PE ratio of 89.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.71. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $71.80 and a 52 week high of $160.14.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

