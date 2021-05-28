Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $116,000 Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 62.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,325 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 94,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Yum China by 13.6% during the first quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 2,208,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,745,000 after buying an additional 264,559 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Yum China by 1.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 776,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,950,000 after buying an additional 12,549 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter worth $270,868,000. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Yum China by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,034,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,599,000 after buying an additional 178,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on YUMC. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.34.

Shares of Yum China stock opened at $67.07 on Friday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.11 and a 12-month high of $67.13. The company has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.68.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. Yum China had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.