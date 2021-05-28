Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Invests $43,000 in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Cenovus Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Cenovus Energy by 104.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on CVE shares. CIBC increased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Cenovus Energy from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Scotiabank upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.52.

CVE stock opened at $8.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of -28.61 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.79. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $8.57.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Cenovus Energy had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a negative return on equity of 6.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.0144 dividend. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

