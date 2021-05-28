Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Invests $51,000 in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 150 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at $15,911,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 645.5% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 553.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on TWLO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twilio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $390.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twilio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.64.

In other Twilio news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 441 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.06, for a total transaction of $151,730.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Chee Chew sold 1,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.95, for a total transaction of $379,720.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 138,823 shares of company stock valued at $48,904,707. Insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $338.69 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.12 and a twelve month high of $457.30. The company has a current ratio of 12.19, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $345.56 and a 200-day moving average of $352.77. The firm has a market cap of $58.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.52 and a beta of 1.43.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. On average, research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

